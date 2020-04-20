MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma wants to ask THIS question to co-contestant Ankush Rampal

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors.

Recently we connected with the handsome chap Piyush Sharma of MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame wherein he revealed many secrets of the Villa.

We gave him a hypothetical situation wherein if given a chance to ask any questions from co-contestants from Splitsvilla X2 and get the truth out of them, what would he ask and to whom.

After giving it a thought, Piyush said, “I would ask Ankush if he really lost one of the tasks to let me win, or was he just saying the same for heck of it?”

Well, for the uninitiated, in one of the tasks in Splitsvilla X2, good friends Ankush and Piyush were competing against each other. The task ended with Piyush being declared the winner. However, later Ankush claimed that he lost the task just to let his friend Piyush win the same. This didn’t go down well with Piyush and also a few other contestants as it was evident in the task that Ankush was being a tough competition to him.

For more interesting LIVE sessions of your favourite celebrity, follow TellyChakkar.com’s official Instagram handle.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.