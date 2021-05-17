MTV Splitsvilla X3: Aarushi Chib taking a stand for Vyomesh Koul makes their fans go AWW

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Popular youth-based reality show MTV Splitsvilla X3 is getting more interesting with each passing episode.

In the previous episode, the dynamics of the game changed considerably. Friends from Kevin’s group, Janvi Sakaria and Devashish Chandiramani, got eliminated, while Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput became a compatible couple.

In the Dasse Toh Fasse task, Jay Dudhaane and Aditi Rajput from the Silver Villa won the task against Vyomesh Koul and Aarushi Chib. At that point in time, Rannvijay announced that Vyomesh and Aarushi will have to face the repercussions of losing the challenge.

In the previous episode, Rannvijay announced that Vyomesh and Aarushi will have to leave the Golden Villa and go to the Silver Villa.

The duo was already going through a tough phase as they had to face the repercussions. In addition, they had an argument with Bhoomika Vasishth.

During the conversation, Bhoomika stated that Vyomesh has spoken a lot about others to her, and she wishes to not open her mouth or he will land in trouble.

Watching her connection being in the spotlight, Aarushi jumped into the conversation and took Vyomesh’s side and supported him.

This gesture by Aarushi made VyoRushi fans quite happy, as the duo is taking a stand for each other against the others.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.