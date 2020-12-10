MTV Splitsvilla X3 is all set for its first-ever ONLINE auditions

MUMBAI : Finding love has never been quirkier and if you think you can ace this, then MTV has you covered! Sprucing up the momentum to find love in unprecedented times, MTV launches the first ever ONLINE auditions for the 13th season of its marquee dating-reality franchise, Splitsvilla X3. The virtual auditions will be held on 12th-13th December and 19th-20th December, on the Facebook, Twitter and Youtube page of MTV India (@mtvindia) and also on VOOT.

For the first time, MTV will unveil 4 Splitsvillain (2 boys and 2 girls) prior to the show, who will be part of the ONLINE auditions. 10 shortlisted boys and girls will pitch a date to the Splitsvillain in each episode. And here begins the twist. These virtual pitches are time-bound, and the contestants will only have 30 seconds to ace it! Yes, you heard that right. Out of the 4 people our Splitsvillain select after dating them, the audience will select one boy and one girl, who get a chance to make it to MTV Splitsvilla X3, via public voting on Voot. The ones to make it to the show get a chance to be a part of Splitsvilla X3, with the exotic location, drama, fun, romance, and spice. And to top it all, the charming duo Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone will be back as hosts for the seventh time over and up the ante with the virtual auditions.

Speaking about commencing this season with the ONLINE auditions, Rannvijay Singha said, “This year has been a complete roller coaster for us. While safety is of primal importance, there’s no way the entertainment quotient can spiral down. Splitsvilla is one show which lets you explore the possibilities of love and relationships in the most candid way and the ONLINE auditions is sure to add up to the fun. Digital is the new normal and we’re here to kickstart the season in a different yet fresh avatar. Looking forward to fans pouring in their love for Splitsvilla X3.”

The vivacious Sunny Leone also said, “Every season, the journey of Splitsvilla unfolds in a refreshingly different way for me. Not only do I meet new people, I get to experience and work around newer themes and formats. This year is no different, despite the challenges. With digital becoming the way of life, the LIVE auditions are a first for me and I’m really excited to be a part of this format. The auditions are sure to double up the fun and I’m looking forward to interact with some interesting people in the process.”