MTV Splitsvilla X3 contestants Janvi Sikaria and Devashish Chandiramani enter WILD VILLA

Well, this time around another show has been made alongside Splitsvilla. The show is called the Wild Villa which streams exclusively on VOOT Select. Contestants who win Wild Villa get a chance to enter Splitsvilla. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X3: Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput become the first COMPATIBLE couple )

Sapna Malik and Devashish Chandiramani were the wildcard entries who won Wild Villa’s first task and secured a place in the Wild Villa. Post that, Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair got evicted from Splitsvilla and entered Wild Villa as new contestants.

Well, after the last dome session, Janvi Sikaria and Devashish Chandiramani got evicted from MTV Splitsvilla X3 and got an opportunity to enter Wild Villa. If the duo wins a task in Wild Villa, they might get a ticket to return to Splitsvilla.

The existing contestants of Wild Villa were excited to welcome Janvi and Devashish. Their entry created a stir between Piyush Manwani and Rashmi Chaudhry.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next one from the Wild Villa to enter Splitsvilla X3.

Currently, Wild Villa has contestants like Agria Bhatia, Arjun Rana, Piyush Manwani, Janvi Sikaria, Devashish Chandiramani, Azma Fallah, and Rashmi Chaudary.

Contestant Shweta Nair had to quit the show due to personal reasons.

