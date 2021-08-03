MTV SPLITSVILLA X3: Finally! Nikhil expresses his feelings for Pallak says there is a connection between them, leaves Bhoomika upset

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode we saw how Samartha got dumped by ideal match Jay and Aditi, and got eliminated from the show. Sapna and Dhruv became the third ideal match.

In the past, we have seen how Nikhil and Pallak are having differences as Nikhil and Bhoomika are bonding so well and Pallak thinks that there is something more happening between the two than friendship.

We also saw how Bhoomika did tell Pallak and Aditi that she does like Nikhil and she sees a connection with him which Pallak doesn’t like.

Now during the dome session when Ranvijay asked Nikhil if he sees a connection with Pallak, he replies yes there is a connection, and he can feel it, Pallak also replies that she feels the same.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! MTV Splitsvilla X3: I was closest to Kevin and loyal to him; he had the power of dumping because of Gary but kicked us out; it took me by shock: Avantika Sharma)

Bhoomika is upset post-hearing it as she does have a soft corner for Nikhil.

Shivam on the other hand is just fooling around and doesn’t mean the things he says for Pallak as he respects Nikhil and takes him as his brother.

With Nikhil confessing that there is still a connection between Pallak and him it will be interesting to see how the dynamics change between Nikhil, Pallak, Bhoomika and Shivam.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode; do let us know in the comments below.

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more updates from the world of Television, Bollywood, and Digital stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

(ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X3: OH NO! Sapna Malik makes fun of Kevin Almasifar)