MTV Splitsvilla X3: Nikita Bhamidipati and Aditi Rajput WIN the silver connection task

In the previous episode, Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian had a beautiful morning as the first ideal match of the season. A huge fight broke out between Nikita Bhamidipati and Bhoomika Vashisht as Sapna Malik confronted Nikita about things she spoke against her to Bhoomika.

The contestants then headed towards the task location. ‘Painter Panchis’ task turned out to be quite interesting. Many controversies erupted amidst the task. Bhoomika mistakenly fell on Shivam and hurt him while Riya and Nikita bumped into each other. Amidst the task, Riya got aggressive and, in her passion, to win the task, she unintentionally hurt the boys. She later apologized to them as well.

After an interesting task, Aditi Rajput and Nikita Bhamidipati won the task.

Kat, Arushi, Sapna and Avantika were elated as a girl from their group (Nikita) won the task. While Pallak, Jay, Shivam and Nikhil were happy with Aditi’s win.

Until now, contestants Azma Fallah and Shweta Nair have been dumped from the show. Currently, the show has contestants Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, and Trevon Dias.

