MTV Splitsvilla X3: Sapna Malik, Dhruv Malik, Vyomesh Koul, Aarushi Chib, and others give SQUAD GOALS

The show started off with a bang and introduced a completely new twist, with the season having not one but two villas namely Golden Villa and Silver Villa.

The wildcard contestants on the show were also selected by a unique process. An all-new show titled Wild Villa was made for VOOT Select viewers, and the winners of the show Sapna Malik and Devashish Chandiramani joined the Splitsvillians in their journey.

While there have been a lot of twists, controversies, drama, and arguments between the contestants on the show, they also bonded well. Contestants like Vyomesh Koul, Dhruv Malik, Aarushi Chib, Sapna Malik, Samruddhi Jadhav, Samarthya Gupta, and Trevon Dias formed the cool gang on the show. In fact, even after the show, this squad made sure to stay intact by holding several LIVE sessions with each other.

Have a look at a few cool videos made by this squad.

