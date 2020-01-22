MTV Supermodel Of The Year: Contestants NEWS TASK will be to pose with Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut

MUMBAI: The journey to find the Supermodel has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The top 10 contestants are all set to claim the title, but as they say, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and competitions to emerge as the winner of the title and to move ahead in the competition.

In the last audition task, the contestants had to walk an underwater ramp. Five models namely Anjali Schmukh, Priya Singh, Drisha More, Sakshi Shivdasani and Anushka Sharma got shortlisted while other five girls were rejected.

In the shortlist task, the contestants will have to pose with the ultimate supermodels Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut. The five shortlisted models will get this amazing opportunity.

Have a look at the video:

It's gonna be hot hot hot! Jab hoga photoshoot @milindrunning aur @ujjwalaraut ke saath, kya dikha payenge contestants kamaal? Find out only on @livonserum MTV #SupermodelOfTheYear Entertainment Partner @infinitymusic by Harman, every Sunday at 7 PM on MTV & anytime on @voot.

In the previous episode, Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta got pissed off because of Renee Kujur’s attitude. Later, Masaba asked Renee to buckle up.

