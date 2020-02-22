MTV Supermodel Of The Year: Eashita Bajwa and Priya Singh’s TIFF during a task

MUMBAI MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind shows in search of the Supermodel of the year who have the oomph, grace and an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest.

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now the next segment known as real life projects challenges have begun.

The first one to be evicted post the real-life challenge was Anjali Schmuk.

In the upcoming tasks, the contestants will have to pose for a livon serum pack. It will be a duet task. Yukti Thareja- Manila Pradhan, Renee Kujur-Drisha More and Eashita Bajwa-Priya Singh has been paired for the task. The won couple who wouldn’t be able to make a mark will compete with each other in the survival battle.

While Yukti-Manila seem to have killed the task, Eashita-Priya seem to have had a hard time synchronizing with each other. Priya and Eashita definitely doesn’t seem to de on the same page while posing. There was no coordination and chemistry between the two.

