MTV Supermodel of the Year: Fans call Malaika Arora a BIASED judge

The show started of with ten supremely talented models. Weeks of training them in boot camps resulted in three contestants namely Anushka Sharma, Anvita Dixit and Sakshi Shivdasani getting eliminated. The battle then witnessed top 7 contestants. Anjali Schmuk, Renne Kujur, Eashita Bhatia and Yukti Thareja got eliminated each week paving the way for top 3 contestants of the show namely Drisha More, Priya Singh and Manila Pradhan.

Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Suman have been one of the most stylish judges on the panel. They have also been very opinionated. Malaika, in particular, has never shied away from expressing her unfiltered reviews about the contestants. However, the fans do not like Malaika as a judge in the show. A few fans are of the opinion that Malaika was too harsh on Eashita and Yukti and most of them believed that she is biased towards Priya.

