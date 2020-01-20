MTV Supermodel Of The Year: Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta PISSED OFF because of Renee Kujur

MUMBAI: The journey to find the Supermodel has begun on MTV’s Supermodel Of The Year. The top 10 contestants are all set to claim the title, but as they say, nothing worth having comes easy, the contestants will have to go through many tasks and competitions to emerge as the winner of the title and to move ahead in the competition.

In the second audition task which was an underwater ramp walk, Renee Kujur who is one of the most experienced models did not perform well. Even in the first task, Renee failed.

Judges Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta and Milind Suman were extremely disappointed with Renee. While they expressed their displeasure, Renee didn’t take the criticism sportingly. She was seen rolling her eyes and giving attitude to the comments that were passed by the judges.

Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta were quite pissed with Renee’s attitude. While Milind had a motivational conversation with Renee, Masaba asked her to keep her attitude in check while she speaks in front of the judges. Later, Renee was seen apologising for her behaviour.

In the underwater ramp walk task, Shakshi Shivdasani, Anushka Sharma, Priya Singh, Drisha More and Schmuck got shortlisted while Renee Kujur, Eashita Bajwa, Manila Pradhan, Anvita Dixit and Yukti Thareja were rejected.

