News

MTV Supermodel of The Year: Malaika Arora DISAPPOINTED with a contestant

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
05 Mar 2020 05:08 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind shows in search of the Supermodel of the year who have the oomph, grace and an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest.

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now the next segment known as real life projects challenges have begun.

Renee Kujur, Anjali Schmuk and Eashita Bajwa got eliminated from the show in the real-life projects.

Now, the show is left with the Top 4 contestants namely Priya Singh, Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja and Drisha More. In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will have to do a ramp walk making their hair standout.

Malaika Arora, who is one of the judges of the show was disappointed on a certain contestant. In one of the videos released by the official handle of MTV India, Malaika can be seen expressing her views on a contestant wherein she will tell her that she forgot the break and survival battle.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

