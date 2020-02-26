MTV Supermodel of The Year: Masaba Gupta and Malaika Arora’s ARGUMENT

MUMBAI: MTV Supermodel of The Year is a one of a kind shows in search of the Supermodel of the year who have the oomph, grace and an ex-factor that sets her apart from the rest.

The show started off with a boot camp wherein the models were trained by mentor Ujjwala Raut and now the next segment known as real life projects challenges have begun.

Renee Kujur and Anjali Schmuk got eliminated from the show in the survival battle paving way for the top 5 contestants of the show.

Manila Pradhan, Yukti Thareja, Priya Singh, Eashita Bajwa and Drisha More are the top 5 contestants.

Well, in the upcoming episodes, the judges of the show Malaika Arora and Masaba Gupta will have a difference of opinion. The duo will have a completely different take on a certain performance.

Have a look at the video:

