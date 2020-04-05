Mudit Nayar: I was never a sports guy

MUMBAI: Actor Mudit Nayar will be seen playing football in the upcoming episodes of "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", though he admits he isn't much into sports in real life.

"I was never a sports guy. Outdoor sports never attracted me and I used to stay at home most of the times. When I got to know before being a part of the show that Yogi is a great football player, I was a little skeptical as I had never played football.

"Later, when I took training and spent some time practising I started enjoying the game. We even play football, badminton during breaks on the sets," Mudit said.

Mudit is currently playing the hearing-and-speech impaired Yogi in "Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein", which also features actress Simran Pareenja.

The show airs on Sony TV.

SOURCE: IANS