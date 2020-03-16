“Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters courtesy of Kumkum Bhagya,” mentions Aparna Mishra

“Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters courtesy of Kumkum Bhagya,” mentions Aparna Mishra

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy of its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit). While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained with the thrilling twist and turns in the show, it looks like Mugdha and Aparna have been having a gala time shooting with each other. 
 
The duo has been inseparable on the set and these on-screen sisters have now turned into off-screens as well. In fact, Aparna also points out how she trusts Mugdha more than herself and they share a strange connection where they can read each other’s minds easily. The actress cherishes her bond with Mugdha a lot and wishes nothing but the best for her. 
 
As Aparna mentions, “Being with Mugdha is like being at a home away from home. We have been shooting together for more than three years and now, we are like sisters. In fact, you can say that Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters courtesy of Kumkum Bhagya. Right from eating together to watching movies and surprising each other, we love spending time together. We also share a really strange connection where without telling each other, we can guess what’s on each other’s minds. I absolutely trust her with all my secrets, even more than myself, and she loves me like a younger sister. It is actually remarkably similar to the bond we share on-screen as Prachi and Shahana, so it makes it even more special.”  
 
While Aparna and Mugdha are bonding on the set like never before, looks like the upcoming twist in the Kumkum Bhagya tale is going to keep everyone at the edge of their seats. 
 
To know what happens next, tune into Kumkum Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

