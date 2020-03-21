Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana says, ‘Paras and I are not a couple’

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13, Colors introduced another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnessed Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

In a shocking turn of event, Aanchal Khurana, who Paras Chhabra chose as his partner /choice amongst the girls who were competing since five weeks, revealed that they are also merely friends. She told SpotboyE.com, “I believe in law of attraction and that's why my thinking was quite positive towards Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In fact, during my previous reality show, I had the same mindset and won that show as well. But I won't lie- somewhere in my mind I also had that it will be impossible to make a connection with Paras in such a short span of time, especially when other girls were doing everything to impress him for last five weeks. Then what made him fall for you? She answered, “Because in my 10 days stay, I didn't pretend about anything. I was the way I am outside, using no sugar coated lines or show off like others. And it seems he must have liked that about me. Also we are very similar in nature. We can't fake on things and like to have unfiltered conversations.”

Further when she was asked if she and Paras are couple now, she said, “No, we are very good friends that's what you can call us.”