Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Ankita Srivastav unhappy with Paras Chhabra’s rude gesture; watch video

MUMBAI: Post Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra is back with another reality TV show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Colors show also sees Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a swayamvar-based show and it sees Shehnaaz and Paras looking for their suitable life partners among several options. Many have participated in the show and two of them are Ankita Srivastava and Jasleen Matharu.

Well, the growing closeness between Paras and Jasleen has left Ankita upset and uncomfortable. After having a serious chat with Paras regarding his closeness with Jasleen, things don’t seem to take a turn in favour of Ankita, instead, they worsen up further. Seems their bond has reached a rocky edge!

The promo shared by Colors TV has Ankita presenting Paras with a lovely bouquet of flowers, but instead of appreciating her warm gesture, Paras dumps the bouquet in a bonfire lit in the garden area of the house. This leaves Ankita heartbroken and upset. Further in the promo, she is seen confronting Paras for his rude gesture, to which he is heard responding in an unpleasant manner. Paras in the promo is heard saying of not liking flowers.

The caption read, “#AnkitaSrivastav aur @parasvchhabrra ke iss badhti tension se kaisi twist hogi inki story?”

