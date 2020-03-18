News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj has this request for Shehnaaz

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 07:32 PM

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge might not have been able to receive the desired response from the audience, but the show doesn't fail to introduce new twists. While the show revolves around Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill trying to find an ideal match, it is filled with a lot of fun and masti.  

Now to uplift the entertainment quotient on the show, BB's mastermind Vikas Gupta will be entering the MSK house for a special episode. 

The makers have shared a promo from tonight's episode, where the task will be given to the boys of the house, where they will have to impress Shehnaaz and get her on their side. 

Sana will ask Balraj how Gautam will behave with her on-screen. To which, he replies, 'There is going to be no Sidharth here on this show.' But the highlight is when Balraj does the off-camera stunt as Gautam and says, 'Sidharth se photo karva dey' (Help me get a picture with Sidharth Shukla please.) This leaves everyone bursting into huge laughter and even Sana cannot control her laughs. 

