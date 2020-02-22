Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Contestants woo Shehnaaz and Paras

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been grabbing many eyeballs ever since it started. It's been only a week since the show premiered, but it is already becoming a hit among the audience, especially BB 13 fans. With Sidharth and Rashami entering the show to help their besties Shehnaaz and Paras choose an ideal partner for them, things are getting much more interesting. Recently, the suitors along with Paras and Shehnaaz made a grand entry into the house. Now, the drama on the show is only going to spice up more.

In a recent episode, contestants were seen charming Shehnaaz and Paras. How you ask? With their touch. Well, all of them will be seen playing a game, wherein Paras and Shehnaaz will be blind-folded and will have to touch guess the contestant by their touch. While the girls try to seduce Paras with their sizzling moves, Shehnaaz again will make everyone burst in laughter with her wit and antics.

Credits: Pinkvilla