Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Indeep Bakshi releases a series of self-made short horror films

MUMBAI: Rapper Indeep Bakshi is a well-known name in the Punjabi entertainment industry. The Punjabi music composer was recently seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Indeep is geared up to release a series of short horror films called Dare To Scare, that he shot at his own house. As we know, due to the deadly coronavirus everyone is staying indoors. So, Indeep has ensured that he keeps himself working even when at home. He said, “I’m a creative person and I like to keep my creative juices flowing. It’s not about what you have, it’s about what you can do with what you have. I knew that I had a lot of time on my hand, and I had a phone. So, that’s how it all started. It’s about finding the right creative outlets and making full use of the resources you are exposed to.”

He added, “As an artist, I like to try out different forms of art to showcase my ideas and creativity. While music is one of the forms, I absolutely love film-making as well. It’s one of the best mediums for self-expression.” The first episode of the series will be released today on Indeep Bakshi’s social media handles.

