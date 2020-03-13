Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Manveer Gurjar slams the makers of the show

MUMBAI: Even though Bigg Boss 13 ended a while ago, fans still miss all the craziness. The makers tried to cash in on the popularity of BB13 and the contestants by immediately introducing a swayamwar show for Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

However, the show is not living up to fans’ expectations. Now, former Bigg Boss contestant and winner Manveer Gurjar has taken to social media and slammed the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Manveer quote-retweeted a promo of Paras and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz getting into a crazy fight and wrote how the makers are playing with emotions of all the fans connected to the Bigg Boss house, as that’s where MSK is also being shot. He also called the show a joke in the name of marriage and added how it would have been better if the makers had extended Bigg Boss 13 by 300 more days. In a nutshell, Manveer is disappointed.

Have a look, and tell us what you think.

क्या दिन आ गये @ColorsTV apni nahi to #BBHouse se connected fans k emotions ki to respect karo!! शादी जैसे पवित्र नाम का मज़ाक़ बना कर रख दिया! इसे अच्छा #biggboss13 को 300 दिन कर लेते!! Totally Disappointed बताओ जो काम घर के बड़े कराते है वो अब 10:30 tv पर हो रहा है शादी https://t.co/5iA4hZVSQs — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) March 12, 2020

