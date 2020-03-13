Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras and Shehnaz have nasty showdown in front of Gautam Gulati

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a dating reality television series that premiered in February on Colors TV. Hosted by Gautam Gulati, it features Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who try to find a suitable life partner for themselves from among the contestants.

In yesterday’s episode, Paras and Shehbaz (Shehnaaz's brother) along with Shehnaz and Sanjjanaa got into an ugly fight. Now, in the upcoming episode, Shehnaz will warn the girls to not talk about Ankita’s character. Paras then asks Shehnaz to lower her voice and to not scream. They have a heated argument, and Paras then walks off.

However, the surprising part is that the entire fight takes place in front of the host, Gautam Gulati.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

Credits: India Forums