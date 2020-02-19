Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra impressed with a prospective bride after she passes Rashami Desai's test

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra left no stone unturned to impress the viewers with his performance in Bigg Boss 13. And now, he is in search of a perfect life partner through Colors' new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The search for the right girl has started and lots of prospective brides are showing up to impress Paras.

A prospective bride comes and manages to create a great impression on Paras. Rashami Desai who is there to support Paras decides to test her. She blindfolds the girl and feeds her some things. Rashami asks her to guess the ingredients.

Paras is already left impressed with the girl as she is eating all the weird ingredients for him.

Next girl who comes makes everyone laugh with her funny antics. The girl is from Punjab and is extremely bubbly in nature. She is also very talkative but she manages to impress Paras with her innocence.

Lastly, when Maniesh Paul asks Paras if he would love to go with her on a date, Paras agrees. Heena who is not so impressed with the girl tells that she has done nothing but only talking.

A lot of drama is yet to unfold. It will be interesting to see if Paras will choose this girl or not.