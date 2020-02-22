Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras's ex - girlfriend Akansha might enter the show

MUMBAI: Post the finale of Bigg Boss where all the contestants would like to take a break and rest, Shehnaaz and Paras seems to have different plans. They both will be seen on a news show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where they will find prospective grooms and bride for themselves.

The promos have marked a lot of promise and the viewers are excited to see the two ex-contestants choose their better halves on National TV. Before the show goes on air tonight here is a piece of information which will spice up the show.

Now as we know Paras had grabbed the headlines, because of his closeness with Mahira and on the other hand, his ex girlfriend Akansha was given bytes to the media.

Akansha has already moved on in her life and Paras while he was in the Bigg Boss house only had broken up with her.

Now there are reports doing the rounds that Paras ex girlfriend Akansha might be entering the house, just to spice up the show for Paras.

Well if the news is true it will be very interesting to see the two together post the whole fiasco.