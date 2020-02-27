Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Prince Narula roots for Shehraj

MUMBAI: It seems like the time of Sidnaaz is fading away and now it’s time for Shehraj to rule to internet as fans are now going gaga and are shipping Shehnaaz Gill with another guy- Balraj Syal.

Balraj Syal, who is currently also being seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is also one of Shehnaaz Gill’s potential suitors on the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Fans are loving their chemistry on the show, and Shehnaaz also seems to be a huge fan of Balraj’s humour and entertaining nature.

Now, fans have a new hashtag #ShehRaj, and not just Netizens, even Prince Narula and Helly Shah are rooting for Balraj as the perfect suitor of Shehnaaz on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Now Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince Narula showed his support to Shehnaaz and Balraj where he posted a video appealing to the fans to support Balraj Syal in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He mentioned what an amazing person Balraj is and asked people to keep supporting him

Now recently in a video, we say Balraj bringing Shehnaaz to the stage and the two perform by dancing on the tunes of Chashni song from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, with the singer Abhijeet Srivastava crooning the song live on stage.

This act was loved by the viewers and there are strongly rooting for Shehraj so does that mean that the time of Sidnaaz as gone ?

What do you think?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Check out the post below :