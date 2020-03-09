Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Promo: Paras Chhabra says he is done

MUMBAI: BB13 fame Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are finding a life partner on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, Paras now seems to be frustrated. In the latest video, we see him having an argument with guest Jay Bhanushali. It appears that the actor is not impressed with any of the suitors and rather wants to leave the show.

A new promo shared by a fan club sees Jay Bhanushali having a conversation with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. It is Jay who says that he interacted with all the housemates and that there seems to be a problem with the two Bigg Boss 13 stars. On the contrary, Paras says that he finds all the five girls fake and that he is not interested in any of them. He then says, 'Depression aata hai inko dekhke.' This irks Jay Bhanushali who then says that he is crossing the line.

Credits: SpotboyE