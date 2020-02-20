News

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Prospective grooms are given a task to impress Shehnaaz Gill

By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Feb 2020 04:17 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' newly launched show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is impressing everyone. The show is getting interesting every passing day as the real test of the contestants have begun now. 

After the prospective brides and grooms got a warm welcome in the show, a task is announced for the grooms where they have will to go on a speed date with Shehnaaz Gill. 

All will get a limited period of time to spend with Shehnaaz and try to impress her. 

Balraj Syal who is known for his impeccable comedy tried his best to make Shehnaaz laugh. He told her how he will always make her smile and be her best friend. 

Rohanpreet Singh who is a very good singer sings Dil Diyan Gallan for Shehnaaz. 

Meanwhile, Indeep can't stop raving about Shehnaaz and makes her blush with his talks. 

Mayur Verma tells Shehnaaz that he will obey each and every demand and fulfil them. 

It seems all four of them are leaving no stone unturned and trying their best to make Shehnaaz fall in love with them. 

It will be interesting to see who wins the first task and what advantage does he get. 

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Tell us in the comments.

Tags Colors Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Shehnaaz Gill Rohanpreet Singh Balraj Syal TellyChakkar

