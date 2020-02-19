Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanna asks Paras and Jasleen Matharu to control themselves

MUMBAI: After concluding Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which launched recently. The show is making a lot of noise for various reasons.

Well, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options. The latest episode also saw Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai appearing on the show as guests.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 2’s Heena Panchal and Kannada actress Sanjjanna Galrani have already impressed Paras. The latest episode saw Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu wooing Paras.

Paras and Jasleen also dance together to which Sanjjanna comments, “We are on Television and it would have been better if you both could have controlled a bit.” To this, Jasleen says that there might just be a fight in the show’s start itself.

