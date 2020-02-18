Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill is confused whom to choose; Sidharth Shukla comes to her rescue

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is in full excitement to choose a life partner for herself. The actress will be seen in Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she will get to choose a perfect man for herself out of six of the finalist.

A bunch of guys are ready to do anything to impress Shehnaaz. Everyone is shocking their talent to win Shehnaaz's heart.

One contestant set the stage on fire with his performance. He sang the song 'Saturday Saturday' and made everyone groove. Shehnaaz too couldn't stop dancing. The contestant not only managed to win Shehnaaz's heart with his talent but also impressed her with his talks.

Then comes another one who is extremely soft-spoken and shy but he simply loves Shehnaaz. The actress asked him if anyone had proposed him before to which the guy said no. This made Shehnaaz go aww. She found the guy extremely cute.

But she wanted him to be more open and free to talk. Shehnaaz seemed very confused and didn't know whether to give him another chance or not

Maniesh Paul asks her to take best friend Sidharth Shukla's help. The actress asks SId for her and he says that she should give him one chance.

It will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz will agree to Sid and give that guy another chance or not.