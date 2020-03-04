Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill lashes out at brother Shehbaaz, says he is here because of her

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is providing a wholesome of entertainment to the viewers. The show has seen lots of fun, drama, romance, laughter, fights, gossips and cutthroat competition between the contestants who are trying their best to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

While everyone has upped their game, sometimes each one had ended up hurting their fellow co-contestants. The same has happened with Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Verma.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Jasleen and Mayur are discussing certain things which happened where Jasleen was being blamed. Mayur seemed pretty upset with it. After a long conversation with Jasleen, Mayur had an emotional breakdown. Meanwhile, Jasleen too ends up crying with the way things are not working in her favour. The fellow contestants try to console both Mayur and Jasleen.

At last, Jasleen comes to Mayur and apologises him for whatever happened but Mayur is in no mood to talk.

Apart from this, we all know how Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz is here to support his sister. But we have always seen Shehbaaz hanging and flirting around with the female suitors. It seems this has not gone well with Shehnaaz and she lashes out at her brother.

Both get into a heated argument and Shehnaaz tells Shehbaaz to behave as he is here because of her.

After this, Shehnaaz breaks into tears and so does Shehbaaz. Well, we hope everything gets sorted between this brother and sister.