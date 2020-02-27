Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill tells Mayank Agnihotri to get lost after he calls her biased

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is up for a high voltage drama. We saw how contestants are competing against each other to win Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's heart.

While the competition is getting tougher day by day, Shehnaaz and Paras are leaving no stone unturned to make the suitors do everything they can.

Previously, we saw how Mayank Agnihotri had clearly refused to obey Shehnaaz and this had made her angry. It seems Mayank is under the scanner and landed in a major problem.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Shehbaaz Gill, Shehnaaz's brother during a task will ask Indeep to list down some things he told him about Shehnaaz. Indeed reveals many things out of which he reveals that Shehnaaz hates over smart guys. He feels that Mayank is over smart.

Mayank tries to defeat himself which doesn't go well with Shehnaaz. She says that Mayank has major ego issues. Mayank calls Shehnaaz bias. Both indulge in an argument and Shehnaaz tells him to get lost.

It seems Mayank has dug a hole for himself and is set to fall in it soon.

Will he be the next one to get eliminated? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.