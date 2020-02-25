Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz-Paras not happy with the suitors' performance

MUMBAI: Colors' show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is getting interesting with every passing day. As the days are passing by, the competition is getting tougher for the contestants.

We saw how the contestants are being allotted various tasks and how they are trying their best to win.

After impressing Shehnaaz and Paras by turning monkeys and doing a pole dance, the suitors will now pool money to buy gifts for Paras and Shehnaaz.

After collecting money, everyone buys several gifts for Shehnaaz and Paras. While everyone thought that Paras and Shehnaaz will love the gifts but it turned out to be worse for them.

Shehnaaz and Paras were not very impressed with their efforts. While Paras has cut some slack and said that he can let go this time since the suitors don't know him so well, Shehnaaz was very clear that everyone will have to put extra efforts to impress her.

One of the contestants mentioned about Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's jodi and the actress got extremely upset with it.

Well, it seems the suitors will have to go extra miles to impress Shehnaaz and Paras.

