Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Was contestant Tehraan Bakshi already dating Sana Syed?

21 Mar 2020 12:34 PM

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13, Colors introduced another reality show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnessed Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

Many participated in the show to impress Shehnaaz and one among them was Tehraan Bakshi. Shehnaaz had already had a showdown with Tehraan in the show. Now report has it that Tehraan had fooled Colors into believing that he's single. According to SpotboyE.com’s sources, he's in a rock steady relationship with a certain Sana Syed.

When the portal contacted Bakshi, he denied the news and said, "Sana and I simply do all our shows together. She is my co-anchor. That's it," and then hung up, saying, "Thank you for calling."

