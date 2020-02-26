Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: When Sanjana suggested Mayur to hook up with Jasleen

MUMBAI: Post the finale of Bigg Boss where all the contestants would like to take a break and rest, Shehnaaz and Paras seems to have different plans. They both will be seen on a news show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where they will find prospective grooms and bride for themselves.

Now as per the latest promo Paras and Shehnaaz will be giving the contestants some tasks to do, and on doing they have to also entertain Paras and Shehnaaz.

When it comes to Sanjana’s turn Paras will tell her that she needs to take dips in the swimming pool and tell something about the contestants, and when it comes Mayur she says that he is very cute, and he should be taking Jhasleen seriously, and she would love to see them together.

Post this comment, Jhasleen will get very angry and the two will have a tiff, since day one these two girls don’t get along and were on loggerheads with each other.

Well, it will be interesting to see to who Paras will choose and these two will be able to mend their differences.

Check out the post below :