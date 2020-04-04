Mukesh Khanna says Ramayan rerun will benefit Sonakshi Sinha; read details

MUMBAI: Mukesh Khanna is an eminent actor who has acted in some of the classic shows. He is best known for his work in Mahabharat and Shaktimaan.

The veteran actor is also known for not mincing his words. The actor has previously lashed out at Ekta Kapoor for the various versions of Ramayan and Mahabharat made on the small screen. However, this time around, he is unimpressed by Sonakshi Sinha. The renowned television actor has called out the Dabangg actress in a new interview. Mukesh was discussing the return of Ramayan and Mahabharat with Times of India when he lashed out at Sonakshi.

“I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for," he said.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi became the target of trolls last year when she couldn't answer the question: For whom Hanuman got Sanjeevani buti? The question was posed to the actress when she appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sonakshi was confused between the options presented to her. The options were, A- Sugreev, B- Laxman, C- Sita and D- Ram. Sonakshi resorted to a lifeline to answer the question.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section.