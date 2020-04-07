Mukesh Khanna takes a dig at Ekta Kapoor; read details

MUMBAI: Mukesh Khanna is an eminent actor. He is popularly known for playing the roles of Shaktimann and Bhishma Pitamah.

The veteran actor took a major jibe at Ekta Kapoor and her 2008 show Mahabharata. Earlier, he targeted Sonakshi Sinha for her Ramayan knowledge and said that the rerun of the show will benefit her. As the 90s hit superhero show, Shaktimaan will be re-telecast on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna revealed that his vision for the new version of Shaktimaan will not be like Ekta Kapoor’s. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Khanna told that Shaktimaan coming back on TV is a miracle.

Khanna quoted saying, "I have been planning to bring back Shaktimaan. If we would have not been hit by the deadly Coronavirus, we would have made an announcement. Now, it's a miracle that Shaktimaan (which ran from 1997 to 2005) is back on TV." However, when asked about his vision for the new version of Shaktimaan, he said, "The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi's shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people. 'Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi'.”