Mukta Dhond talks about Naagin 4’s leap and the reason why this season is not a big hit

MUMBAI: Colors’ Naagin 4, which stars Nia Sharma, Vijendra Kumeria and Anita Hassnandani in the lead roles, is heading for a year of leap.

As reported by us, the show will witness the entry of television diva Rashami Desai, who was last seen as a participant of Colors’ Bigg Boss 13.

Naagin 4 is going through major plot change. With the show taking a leap and new entries coming in, Tellychakkar got in touch with the Creative Director of the show Mukta Dhond and asked what viewers can look forward to post the leap.

She shared, “Yes, we are taking a leap as we wanted to intensify the drama and bring more romance in the show. We have introduced a new entry in the form of Rashami Desai as Shalaka. She is she going to do to break Brinda and Dev’s relationship.The revenge drama will continue and there are new surprises for the fans of Naagin.”

This season of Naagin has been performing comparatively low on ratings as compared to the other three seasons. Naagin, which otherwise ruled the roost, has slipped down to the 10th position.

We quizzed Mukta about the same.

She said, “Well, every season comes with its own hurdles. Season one was a big hit than the season two in spite of having Mouni Roy. Season three had a new cast but it performed well.We must have done well in executing and presenting our narratives which kept the audience hooked. Naagin will come back with a surprise.”