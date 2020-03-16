MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns

As we had exclusively updated about actors exiting from the show, well now fans have noticed that Mahi has been missing and wonder whether even Rashmeet Kaur Sethi has also exited from the show with Candy and Dilraaj, a source close to the show revealed that there is no surety about her exit from the show but there have been rumours of her being on a break.

AUDIENCE VERDICT! 'Priyanka and Ankit should leave Udaariyaan' netizens want the show to stop stretching

Now the fans show their disappointment towards the current track and reveal that they want the leads Priyanka and Ankit to leave the show. Check out their reaction:

Jasmine and Naaz begin their life in a small room while Naaz keeps asking whether she will ever get to meet Jassu's family. On the other hand, Tejo and Fateh decide to not reveal anything to the family about Nehmat's truth. While making Nehmat sleep, Tejo wonders if Jasmine would have been here then she would also have a daughter, and Nehmat would get a sister too. 

In the upcoming episode, Jasmine will plan on putting Naaz in school and she does her admission to the same school as Nehmat, what will happen when Naaz and Nehmat will come to know that they are sisters? What will be the Virks' reaction?

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 16:30

