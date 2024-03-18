Munawar Faruqui breaks his silence on working with Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favourite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

Now in one of his interviews the ace comedian was asked if he would work with Mannara Chopra or Abhishek Kumar in a music video in the future to which he said that "Right now I don't see any me doing any music video as I am getting a lot of stand up comedian shows and much more is happening so I don't really think that this would happen and myself don't want to do a music video"

Well, there is no doubt that fans would have loved to see them together but Munawar made it clear that this wouldn't happen as the fans are left heartbroken.

Munawar has a lot of projects in hand and he is taking his time to see what he can do best.

