Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on the egg throwing incident

Munwar is known personality of television and he has a massive fan following. The actor has come out and clarified about the egg throwing incident.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 23:21
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Also many celebrities extended their support to him which helped him in getting the votes.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/bigg-boss-season-17-wow-munawar-faruqui-cuts-the-cake-the-presence-of-close-friend )

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

The one thing that the ace comedian is making headlines for is the relationships he has been in.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

The winner has always been in the news for the wrong reasons. 

There was a news doing the rounds that there were eggs thrown at Munawar as he got into a fight with a few people.

Munwar came live and clarified that no eggs were thrown at him and no one can touch him and it was a fight between an inspector and a shopkeeper. 

Well, Munwar's fans were worried for him and now with his clarification his fans have calmed down. 

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/bigg-boss-season-17-what-ayesha-khan-reacts-munawar-faruqui-winning-the-show-shares )

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Colors Elvish Yadav Karan Kunndrra Paras Kalawat Faisal Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 23:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aniruddh Dave: I believe that everyone struggles in different ways and deals with it in their own way
MUMBAI: There are different stages in everyone’s career. Aniruddh Dave wants to explore more, play varied characters in...
It's up to every actor to choose the work they do : Mrunal Jain
MUMBAI: Actor Mrunal Jain is known for his shows like Bandini, Uttaran and Hitler Didi. He has also worked in films...
Anuraadha Tewari: It is unpardonable to go into old age not having taken care of your health
MUMBAI: Anuraadha Tewari who wrote the Story and Screenplay for movies like Fashion, Heroine, and Jail, says that while...
Elvish Yadav on Munawar Faruqui's unfortunate incident; 'Insaan akela pad jata hai aisi situation mein'
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was...
Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on the egg throwing incident
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.He...
&TV's Atal leads - Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navami celebrations!
MUMBAI: Ram Navami is one of the most sacred festivals celebrating Lord Rama's birth. Ayodhya, a holy city in Uttar...
Recent Stories
Vash
Breaking Boundaries: How ‘Vash' Paves the Way for Gujarati Content in Bollywood
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave: I believe that everyone struggles in different ways and deals with it in their own way
Mrunal Jain
It's up to every actor to choose the work they do : Mrunal Jain
Anuraadha Tewari
Anuraadha Tewari: It is unpardonable to go into old age not having taken care of your health
Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni
&TV's Atal leads - Neha Joshi and Ashutosh Kulkarni visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navami celebrations!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 14: When Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik got at loggerheads on the show
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes spoke about facing discrimination in Bollywood and Karan Kundrra shared his experience with Anil Kapoor transformed his views