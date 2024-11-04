Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on the egg throwing incident

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

Also many celebrities extended their support to him which helped him in getting the votes.

Whether it was Abhishek or Mannara he always supported his friend and stood by them and never left them alone in their bad times.

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

The one thing that the ace comedian is making headlines for is the relationships he has been in.

The winner has always been in the news for the wrong reasons.

There was a news doing the rounds that there were eggs thrown at Munawar as he got into a fight with a few people.

Munwar came live and clarified that no eggs were thrown at him and no one can touch him and it was a fight between an inspector and a shopkeeper.

Well, Munwar's fans were worried for him and now with his clarification his fans have calmed down.

