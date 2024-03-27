Munawar Faruqui gets detained by Mumbai Police in a late-night hookah parlour raid

MUMBAI: The most well-known Indian stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer Munawar Faruqui along with several people taken into custody by Mumbai police following an early-morning raid at a hookah parlour in Fort, south Mumbai.

The raid was carried out in response to a tip that the SS branch received and targeted the hookah bar situated at Bora Bazar, falling within the jurisdiction of the MRA Marg police station. More than a dozen people, including Faruqui, were taken into custody by officials who believed the customers were smoking tobacco-based hookah while pretending it was herbal.

An officer stated, "Our team raided the hookah bar based on information suggesting tobacco use disguised as herbal. We have called in experts to determine the nature of the substances used. Faruqui is among those detained." The incident has garnered attention due to Faruqui's profile and underscores ongoing efforts to regulate such establishments.

The official stated that Faruqui and the others had been accused under sections 283 (risk or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in addition to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Notices were served to Faruqui and others by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police and they were allowed to go, he said.

Munawar was also detained in 2021 on suspicion of offending Hindu religious emotions with a joke that he made during a stand-up comedy show.

The son of BJP MP Eklavya Singh Gaud submitted a complaint, leading to his detention along with four others. Munawar had been imprisoned for 37 days before being released on bail.

