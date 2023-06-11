Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 12:06
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Another week of Bigg Boss 17 has flown by and Munawar Faruqui is still the talk of the house! While viewers are praising him for smart and genuine nature, the other housemates also find him a tough competitor. 

In the latest episode, Munawar had got into an argument with Vicky Jain regarding ration items. In the past week, Munawar and his Dimaag house members won the ration task as well as the luxury ration hamper. This left Munawar and his house members with many luxury items such as coffee and butter. 

Munawar discovered that the members of the Dil house have been stealing ration from his Dimaag house. He confronted Vicky about the matter and explained that he is simply following the rules laid down by Bigg Boss, as any theft or sharing of ration can lead to them getting punished next time. The Dil house members got defensive and Vicky and Abhishek were escalating the height of the matter with aggression. Munawar handled the situation calmly and smartly and prevented it from blowing out of proportion any further. 

It is praiseworthy that Munawar’s argument was a constructive one, as he was carrying out his duty as someone from the Dimaag house who is meant to oversee the operations of the entire house. He was also concerned about the consequences that the theft will have in future. His points were put across clearly without any aggression. This clearly made Munawar Faruqui stand out and fans have been praising him for the same.

We cannot wait to see how things play out in the coming week and how he manages to impress us further.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 12:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change
MUMBAI: COLORS, India’s leading Hindi GEC, today announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child...
Teri Meri Doriyaan! Upcoming Drama! Daarji asks Sahiba to give Angad another chance!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Imlie: OMG! Agastya gets angry as Imlie tried to convince Dadi for Sonali
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap we now...
Exclusive! Riya Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Teri Meri Doriyaan!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Wow! From Sunny Deol -Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan -Karan Johar; Bollywood celebrities set aside their disputes and reconciled
MUMBAI : Cold wars and long-running rivalries appear to be finally ending, causing a seismic shift in the dynamics of...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nine contestants are nominated this week whose journey will come to an end in the upcoming week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is getting interesting with every passing week as there is so much drama happening.During...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
Wow! From Sunny Deol -Shah Rukh Khan to Kartik Aaryan -Karan Johar; Bollywood celebrities set aside their disputes and reconciled
Latest Video
Related Stories
Beti Padhao
COLORS joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative to bring societal change
Riya Sharma
Exclusive! Riya Sharma to enter Star Plus’s Teri Meri Doriyaan!
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nine contestants are nominated this week whose journey will come to an end in the upcoming week
Ashi Singh
Aww...Ashi Singh bids adieu to Meet; says 'The show was an another omega to my life'
Manasvi Mamgai
Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz
Bigg Boss
Shocking! Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's 'Udaariyan' Co-Star Lokesh reveals her parents urge her exit from the house; Says ‘they're not fine with Isha's physical proximity to Samarth’