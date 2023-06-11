Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!

MUMBAI: Another week of Bigg Boss 17 has flown by and Munawar Faruqui is still the talk of the house! While viewers are praising him for smart and genuine nature, the other housemates also find him a tough competitor.

In the latest episode, Munawar had got into an argument with Vicky Jain regarding ration items. In the past week, Munawar and his Dimaag house members won the ration task as well as the luxury ration hamper. This left Munawar and his house members with many luxury items such as coffee and butter.

Munawar discovered that the members of the Dil house have been stealing ration from his Dimaag house. He confronted Vicky about the matter and explained that he is simply following the rules laid down by Bigg Boss, as any theft or sharing of ration can lead to them getting punished next time. The Dil house members got defensive and Vicky and Abhishek were escalating the height of the matter with aggression. Munawar handled the situation calmly and smartly and prevented it from blowing out of proportion any further.

It is praiseworthy that Munawar’s argument was a constructive one, as he was carrying out his duty as someone from the Dimaag house who is meant to oversee the operations of the entire house. He was also concerned about the consequences that the theft will have in future. His points were put across clearly without any aggression. This clearly made Munawar Faruqui stand out and fans have been praising him for the same.

We cannot wait to see how things play out in the coming week and how he manages to impress us further.