Munawar Faruqui shares his first post after being detained and released in the Hookah Bar raid, ‘Tired…’

The comedian was released a few hours later. Munawar was among 14 others who were detained after they were found smoking hookah in South Mumbai.
MUMBAI: The most well-known Indian stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer Munawar Faruqui, who recently made headlines for winning Bigg Boss 17 was detained  along with several people by Mumbai police following an early-morning raid at a hookah parlour in Fort, South Mumbai.

The comedian was released a few hours later. Munawar was among 14 others who were detained after they were found smoking hookah in South Mumbai. The Bigg Boss 17 winner, who has a huge fan following has now shared his first Instagram post after being released. Sharing a mirror selfie in a dark blue tee and cap, Munawar captioned it, “Tired and travelling (sparkles emoji).” He also tagged Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Check out his story here;

The social service department of Mumbai Police conducted the raid at the Bora Bazaar area in Fort, Mumbai. An official said, “During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable,”

The officials stated that some people in the Hookah bar were smoking tobacco-based hookah’s guised as herbal hookahs. The officials stated Munawar and the others were booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

A news portal quoted the police, “Though it was a bailable offence, the police gave a notice and let Faruqui go. The police are investigating the matter. Our team raided a hookah bar in Mumbai after getting information about tobacco being used in under the guise of herbal.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 15:04

