A murderer is roaming around freely in Dangal TV's Crime Alert, how will he get exposed?

20 Nov 2019 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: Dangal TV's popular crime-drama based show Crime Alert has been well-received by the viewers. The serial showcases real-life based incidents and some of there are spine chilling.

And now, as per the latest promo, the police is in search of a murderer who has been disguised as a known person among the people around him.

While the police are suspecting everyone related to the murderer, the victim's family too is doubting many in order to find the real culprit.

Take a look at the promo:

The case is getting complicated and it will be interesting to see how the police will find out the real culprit.
 

