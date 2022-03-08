Music legend Shankar Mahadevan was roped in as the first judge of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9

MUMBAI: Zee TV has introduced its viewers to several homegrown non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance, and India’s Best Dramebaaz over the last three decades. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality TV franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts even today and enjoy a robust following. Having presented talented young kids and Super Moms a mega chance to showcase their dancing talent on DID L’il Masters and DID Super Moms already this year, Zee TV is now all set to give some exceptional young singing prodigies a chance to shine on the biggest stage of them all! In fact, after receiving an overwhelming response to the previous eight seasons, Zee TV is all set to launch the 9th season of its popular non-fiction property - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

What’s more exciting is that Shankar Mahadevan, who has been an integral part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa franchise, has been roped in for the first time to judge a season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. One of the most loved singers and composers of the Indian Music Industry who has given countless record-breaking albums to the industry will now be seen mentoring and grooming young talented kids and helping them achieve their dreams of becoming a top singer.

On judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, Shankar mentioned, “I am excited to be a part of this iconic singing reality show. While I have judged several seasons of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, this is the first time I will be judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs, and I am really looking forward to it. I am eager to nurture these young kids into stars of tomorrow. I have seen how this show has been a launch platform for several young talents over the years and I honestly think that giving young kids a chance to showcase their talent is really important. Starting from an early age will really help the kids learn, grow and make a mark in the music industry quite early on. As music composers, we are always looking out for new talent and fresh voices, and this is truly the best place to find hidden gems. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is one of the best platforms for budding talent and I am looking forward to witnessing some mesmerizing acts.”

While we all are kicked about the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, auditions have already begun across the country. While the online auditions have been a huge hit, on-ground auditions will also take place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Lucknow, Indore, Jaipur, and Chandigarh starting from 2nd August.