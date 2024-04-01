Music Sensation King Graces The Stage Of Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro!

MUMBAI: Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D'Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus has kept the audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. The audience witnessed a varied range of talent and skills from the contestants. Star Plus' dance reality show Dance + Pro highlights the authenticity of Indian dance styles with a modern twist to them.

Fans have reason to celebrate. Music sensation King will be gracing the stage at Dance + Pro. King will be seen showcasing some of his chartbuster songs and also shaking a leg with Remo Dsouza and the Captains. Witnessing King, Remo Dsouza, and the captains on the screen together will be a visual delight for the viewers. King will be setting the stage of Dance + Pro on fire, where he will be engaging in some fun banter with the contestants, host, and judges of the show. It would be truly a moment to watch the perfect blend of music with dance on the stage.

Dance+ Pro airs on Star Plus at 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.