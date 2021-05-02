Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupama talks about the success of the show and how she handles social media

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Anupama as a character is a very strong role on television, and Rupali is doing a commendable job. She does complete justice to the character. Today, it has become a household name. Her acting chops have been appreciated by viewers.

Along with the main characters, the audiences also love watching the side characters of the show.

Pakhi aka Sweety’s character is appreciated, and Muskaan with her acting chops does full justice to the role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Muskaan and asked her what she thinks is the one connection the audience have had that has made this show such a huge success, to which the actress said that the concept of the joint family has worked for the show.

She further said that all the generations can sit together and watch the show, and grandparents like to watch such a show. That’s the main reason the show has been so successful.

We also asked her what she thinks of social media and how she manages trolls to which Muskaan said that it depends on an individual as to how they see social media. As of her till now, nothing negative has happened.

