Muskaan: Sharad Malhotra may QUIT the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 03:02 PM

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several shows including Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap. He is currently seen playing the role of Raunak Singh in Muskaan. However, according to the reports, he might quite the show. 

Well, the show is all set to take a six year leap next month which will result in more focus towards the protagonist's kids and Ssharad is not very keen to play a father on screen. A source from the sets told Spotboye that Ssharad is not willing to continue the show post leap. The show will now focus on their kids and will soon show them as teenagers in the serial as well. Revealing the reason, the source said that Sharad is not comfortable playing the role of a father on screen and has already informed his decision to the production team. However, the team currently are in a discussion with Sharad. 

