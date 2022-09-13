Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho: WHAT! Yuvraj to share some SHOCKING news with everybody; Katha gets scared

MUMBAI : Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another show, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. The show now airs on Colors TV and stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh as the leads of the show.

In the recent episode, Katha’s shocking truth came out. After Ganesh Puja, Katha tells Kabir the full truth of Yuvraj but later she learns that it was Yuvraj, not Kabir. She got confused as both were wearing similar clothes.

Later, Katha sees Kabir and starts running towards him, but due to stress, she starts feeling dizzy and she faints in front of the whole family.

In the latest episode, we will see that Yuvraj is beating drums in the house at night and has gathered everyone around. When asked as to why he is doing so, he says that he has some good news to share with everyone.

ALSO READ:Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Shocking! Yuvraj gets letter written by Katha, The letter burnt by Katha

He tells everyone that he is in love and everyone is delighted to hear the news except for Katha, who is shocked. Yuvraj later says that he has hurt the girl he loves to which Kabir asks why is he announcing it with drums that he has made a mistake.

Yuvraj says that he is doing so because he has decided to apologize to the girl in front of everybody. Kabir asks if the girl is present there to which Yuvraj says yes.

Yuvraj moves towards the girl and Katha feels that he is moving towards her which makes her feel scared. But as Yuvraj is moving ahead, he invites her to come forward by moving his hand towards her. Katha is shocked just as she sees that Yuvraj is moving towards someone else.

We are yet to find out as to who held his hand. The audience is left hooked as the plot gets more interesting with twists.

ALSO READ:Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Oh No! Family comes to know Katha’s shocking truth

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.