Must Check: Hina Khan’s pictures from the sets of Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 03:52 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television world. She rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After working in television shows for a long time, she has stepped into the world of cinema. In fact, this year she revealed the first look of her debut film Lines at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Now, she is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. 

Hina's fans have been desperately awaiting the pictures from the sets of the film to surface on social media. Finally, some of the pictures have hit the social media and have gone viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, sporting a red dress, Hina can be seen lost in her thoughts while she is sitting at the piano. And in another picture, Hina looks glamorous as she is dressed in a beautiful gown 

Take a look below: 

Hina too has shared pictures. Check out below: 

